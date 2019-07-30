Latest NewsIndia

Cafe Coffee Day founder missing from Mangaluru

Jul 30, 2019, 08:14 am IST
Cafe Coffee Day founder and son-in-law of former union minister VG Siddhartha has gone missing near Netravati River in Mangaluru. The police have launched a massive search but so far they have failed to trace him.

According to reports, Siddhartha – who owns India’s largest Coffee chain CCD, got off from his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River. He was speaking to someone over the mobile phone when he got off from the car. When he did not return even after an hour, his driver started looking for him but in vain. The driver then alerted the family members who in turn informed the police.

