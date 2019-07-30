CCTV footage of couple involved in intimate scene at Metro Station leaked on porn website

CCTV footage of a couple involving in an intimate act at one of the Delhi Metro stations has landed on a porn website. Questions will be raised about how DMRC employees and security officials handle CCTV footage that is meant to boost the general public’s security and not used to harass or be used against them without their knowledge. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed the incident and have lodged an FIR at Azadpur police station.

The DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corp) has passed on this video clip to its chief security commissioner for investigation. The incident has created a major headache for Delhi Metro authority.

The video as seen on the porn website reveals that it was recorded from the live feed inside the Delhi Metro CCTV control room on a smartphone on July 18 at around 2:22 PM. The video has already garnered over 1 lakh views. DMRC has made it clear that actions will be taken against the internal person involved and there won’t be any problems with the privacy of passengers.