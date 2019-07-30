Commodity Market: Gold, silver price surges

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver has surged. Gold has gained by Rs.160 and silver by Rs.150.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at $1,427.60 per ounce. In New Delhi, the gold of 99.9% and 99.5% surged by Rs.160 each to Rs.35,880 and Rs.35,710 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.27,500 per 8 gram.

In the global market, the silver trading firm at $.16.54 per ounce. In India, the price of silver gained by Rs.150 to Rs.42,050 a kilo and weekly-based delivery also rose by Rs.53 to Rs.41,239 a kilo. The price of silver coins also appreciated by Rs.1000 at Rs.85,000 for buying and Rs.86,000 for selling of 100 pieces.