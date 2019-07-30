Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down

Jul 30, 2019, 05:12 pm IST
In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar again in the early hours of trading. The Indian rupee today fell down by 4 paise to reach at 68.79 against the US dollar.

In the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened weak against the US dollar at 68.73 and later slipped down by 4 paise to reach 68.79. Yesterday the Indian rupee has settled at 68.75 against US dollar.

The reason for the downfall of Indian rupee as per trade experts is the outflow of funds and the rising crude oil prices.

