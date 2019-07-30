“Only this Govt Can Make these Officers Shift to BJP” Check Out What Advocate Jayasankar Said

BJP has not been a potent force in Kerala, at least not to an extent where they can challenge the two major fronts in Kerala. But a recent trend has emerged that a lot of respected and eminent personalities have come out openly extending their support to the saffron outfit. Former State Police Chief T.P Senkumar leads this list and former IPS officer Jacob Thomas is another officer who has recently confessed his connection with RSS.

In a discussion in Mathrubhumi news channel, political analyst Advocate Jayasankar, in a sarcastic tone, said that it is the ‘skill’ of this state government that such good officers are migrating to BJP. He was hinting at the mistreatment these officers were subject to in Kerala.

“Senkumar was once known as ‘Comrade’ Senkumar. If he has to reach the shed of BJP, it’s no simple task. Its a great achievement of this Government. Similar is the case of Jacob Thomas. There is a lot to do in converting an Eerattupetta resident Christian to a BJP/RSS sympathizer. Only our Govt can do this” he said, taking a jibe at the state government.

Jayasankar added that there is no monetary benefits or any high position to be secured by shifting to BJP in Kerala and yet if these officers have moved to BJP, the ‘skill’ of the government in doing so should be accepted.