PDP Leader Shot at Pulwama, Terrorist Link Suspected

Jul 30, 2019, 10:57 am IST
In a shocking incident at Pulwama, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader was shot at by unidentified gunmen on Monday. Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was quick to visit the victim at the hospital and said that violence is not a solution to the problems.

“Visited PDP worker Lateef Ahmed who was shot at by unidentified gunmen. Seeing his daughter break down was heart-wrenching. How will attacking innocent civilians help resolve an issue that has dragged on since 1947? Taking up the gun is no solution”, wrote Mufti on Twitter.

It is reported that Lateef Ahmad Shah was shot at by the militants in an orchard at Mitrigam in the district on Monday evening, the officials said, adding that he has been hospitalized. It is suspected that terrorists are behind this shooting incident.

Two months before, in another incident, another PDP worker, Irfan Ahmad, was shot at by terrorists in Zaipora area of south Kashmir, and he died at the hospital.

