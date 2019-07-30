Stock Market: Sensex, NIfty ends lower

In stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower. The BSE Sensex settled trading today at 37,397.24 lwoering around 289 points or 0.77%. The NSE Nifty also ended trading at 11,085 lowering 0.93% or 104 points.

The top gainers in the market were Bharati Airtel, TCS, HCL Technologies, Wipro, HDFC Bank, and Larsen and Toubro.

The top losers in the market were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, State bank of India, Grasim Industries, Tata Steel and JSW Steel.