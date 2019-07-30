Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, NIfty ends lower

Jul 30, 2019, 05:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

In stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower. The BSE Sensex settled trading today at 37,397.24 lwoering around 289 points or 0.77%. The NSE Nifty also ended trading at 11,085 lowering 0.93% or 104 points.

The top gainers in the market were Bharati Airtel, TCS, HCL Technologies, Wipro, HDFC Bank, and Larsen and Toubro.

The top losers in the market were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, State bank of India, Grasim Industries, Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

Tags

Related Articles

Priya Varrier Reveals her Stand on Sabarimala Row

Feb 16, 2019, 07:24 am IST

Twitter adopts ‘safeguards’ after Trump account shutdown

Nov 4, 2017, 07:48 am IST
al queda

You will pay for every Kashmiri blood shed: Al-Qaida releases document

Jun 27, 2017, 09:22 am IST

From car washer to company Owner.

Dec 4, 2017, 07:10 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close