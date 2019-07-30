Tripple Talaq bill passed by Rajya Sabha

The upper house of Indian Parliament, Rajya Sabha has passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019. The Rajya Sabha passed the bill 99 ayes and 84 noes. Disposal of reference of amendment of the bill to the select committee has been rejected with 84 ‘Ayes’ and 100 ‘Noes’.

The bill commonly known as the ‘Tripple Talaq Bill’ was passed as the ruling NDA got a majority in the Rajya Sabha as 7 Janata Dal (U) MP’s walkout from the house.

In the 241 member Rajya Sabha, the NDA needs 121 for getting a majority. As JD(U)MP’s walked out the NDA with 113MP’S got the majority.

TMC, AIADMK, DMK, CPM,BSP,SP,Congress, YSR Congress, TDP, RJD,AAP, and JD(U) opposed the bill. But AIADMK and JD(U) MP’s walked out of the house.