Unno Rape Case: BJP suspends Kuldeep Singh Sengar from party

Jul 30, 2019, 03:40 pm IST
BJP has suspended Kuldeep Singh Sengar MLA from the party. Kuldeep is accused in the Unnao rape case and is in jail now. BJP Uttar Pradesh state committee president Swathanthra Dev Singh has informed this.

Earlier, the victim was met with an accident in which her two relatives were killed. The victim and her advocate is in serious condition. It is accused by the relatives of the victim that the accident was a pre-planned one.

The family of the victim revealed that the MLA has threatened to withdraw the case. The victim has sent a letter pointing this to Chief Justice of India.

