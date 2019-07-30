CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Vineeth Sreenivasan to joins hands with Pranav Mohanlal for a new film

Jul 30, 2019, 04:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

The multi-faceted talent in Malayalam cinema industry Vineeth Sreenivasan will be directing his next film with Pranav Mohanlal in lead. It is rumored that Pranav will next do as a film with Vineeth Sreenivasan.

The actor and director have met and discussed the project. Vineeth who has not directed a film for a year will return with Pranav film.

Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead in the Vineeth-Pranav film. The film is supposed to hit the screens next year Vishu.

The debut film of Pranav was directed by senior director Jeethu Joseph. And his second film was directed by Arun Gopi.

