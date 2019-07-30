You will be shocked to know the cost of Priyanka Chopra’s five-tiered red & gold birthday cake

Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday on July 18 with her husband Nick Jonas and family. From dazzling in a shimmery red dress to chilling on a yacht in Miami, the actress was seen having great fun with her favourite people around. The Bollywood diva was treated to a five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake.

And as per a report , Nick spent Rs 3,45,000 for the cake. Talking to the website, the cake artists revealed, “Nick wanted it red and gold since Priyanka was wearing a red dress and she loves gold details.” The report further states that it took 24 hours to bake and decorate the multi-layered cake.