B S Yediyurappa government cancels Tipu Jayanti: Here is How T.P Senkumar Responded

Jul 31, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Reversing a decision taken by the Siddaramaiah government, Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday canceled celebrations of Tipu Jayanti(birth anniversary) as a state event. During the first official celebration of Tipu Jayanti in 2015, protests and violence had erupted in Kodagu district, where Tipu is considered as a traitor by many.

Former State Police Chief in Kerala, T.P Senkumar has now responded to the issue and he said that the celebrations of Tipu Jayanti were an attack on truths.

“Two or three good deeds won’t erase many bad deeds. Cruel acts were committed in Malabar areas. There are many historical documents supporting this. It was an appeasement to celebrate this Jayanti hiding all these truths” he wrote on Facebook.

