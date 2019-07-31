Controversial Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik Says NIA is Continuing the Probe Against him for This Reason

Controversial Islamic preacher Dr. Zakir Naik’s said that National Investigating Agency (NIA) officers are forced to continue their probe against him, because of their ‘political bosses’. He said that the officers were just following orders even sans evidence of terrorism and they had confided with their manager during the raid.

“I know this for certain that individual officers in the agencies are good human beings. I have been privy to their feelings and opinions during raids at IRF offices. Some of the NIA officers confided to the then GM of IRF, Manzoor Shaikh, that they were following instructions of their superiors, knowing fully well that they will not find any evidence of terrorism” said Zakir Naik(as quoted by Hindustan Times).

” They had heard my speeches and knew there was no terrorism angle to them. One of the senior NIA officers – when asked by his boss to go through my lectures the fourth time – confided in us that if he tells his staff to hear my lectures one more time, he feared they would convert to Islam” he added.