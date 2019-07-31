Latest NewsIndia

Deputy Speaker stuffs cash in boy’s mouth,video goes viral : Watch Here

Jul 31, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

Telangana Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, stirred a controversy after a video of him stuffing cash into a child’s mouth went viral. The incident happened when the child was playing drums during Bonalu celebrations in Secunderabad.

According to News18, Goud said he wanted to give the money to the child as a mark of appreciation. However, the children’s rights activists slammed Goud and said the child could have been suffocated.

Goud, who represents Secunderabad, reportedly pushed wads of Rs 500 notes in the child’s mouth while the child kept playing the drums.

