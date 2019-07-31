“Do not dare touch us. We are atom bombs” AIMIM Spokesperson Warns Mamata Banerjee

It is reported(by Hindustan Times) that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi is going to contest elections in West Bengal assembly elections to be held in 2021.

AIMIM spokesperson has asked TMC Supremo and WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee whether she considers TMC as a friend or enemy. It also warns TMC and Mamata that even though AIMIM are fewer in number, they are like atom bombs.

“It is true that we are lesser in number, but do not dare touch us. We are atom bombs. Didi, we welcome your friendship and enmity as well. You have to choose between considering us as friends or enemies,” AIMIM national spokesperson and Bengal observer, Asim Waqar has stated recently.

Waqar’s Twitter account is not officially verified, but he is being followed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The AIMIM has never contested any election in Bengal and has no formal committee there.