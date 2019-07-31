Latest NewsIndia

MP Azam Khan’s son arrested for creating fake passport documents

Jul 31, 2019, 02:20 pm IST
Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday. Abdullah Azam Khan, who represents the Suar constituency as an MLA, is accused of producing fake documents about his date of birth to obtain a passport.

The arrest came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Akash Saxena filed an FIR against Abdullah Khan at the Civil Lines police station over discrepancies in age proof documents submitted by him to obtain a passport. In his complaint, Saxena alleged that Abdullah Khan obtained a passport on the basis of false documents.

