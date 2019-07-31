Phone Number of Sunny Leone in a Movie Actually Belongs to this Man. Guess What he is Going Through Now

How often have we seen scenes in movies where the characters exchange their phone numbers. Not too many will go after these phone numbers because it probably won’t lead you to the actor, but it seems many fans are willing to take that chance here, especially when its Sunny Leone.

According to a report in India Today, Pitampura’s Puneet Agarwal is getting many phone calls, where men are asking for Sunny Leone on line. The trouble is because the film Arjun Patiala has a scene where Sunny gives Diljit Dosanjh ‘her number’. We expect this number not to belong to anyone but unfortunately, that has not been the case. The number belongs to Puneet and he has been getting inappropriate calls frequently since then.

“On July 26, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone in the movie dictates my number,” said Agarwal.

“I am being harassed by many callers, people are abusing me and asking me to do some shameful favours. I have filed a police complaint yesterday but till now the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurance,” he added(as quoted by Headlines Today)