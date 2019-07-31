Triple Talaq Bill Passed: Here is How Gautam Gambhir Responded

The Narendra Modi government managed to pass the bill to ban instant Triple Talaq in the opposition-dominated Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed with 99 votes in its favour and 84 against. Despite the resistance from the opposition parties Government had held firm on their decision to go ahead with the bill. Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was impressed with the efforts of the government to successfully pass the Triple Talaq Bill. He said it was a Red Letter Day in Indian history.

A red letter day in India’s history as the #TripleTalaqBill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, making it a criminal offense. A huge victory for all my Muslim sisters who suffered under this archaic law. No more! I congratulate @narendramodi @AmitShah & @rsprasad on this triumph”.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had thanked all parties and said that leaders in both Parliamentary houses have risen to the occasion and will forever be remembered in India’s History.