Actor Anupam Kher shares an experience with a taxi driver in New York; Video

Popular Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has a huge fan base in India. The actor is a renowned personality among Indian’s living all over the globe.

Now the actor has shared an experience off with an Indian taxi driver in New York. He says that the Indian taxi driver has not recognized the popular actor. He shared this experience on social media handle ‘Instagram’.

“JugalKishore Ji from Panjab, a yellow cab driver in NY for 30years didn’t talk to me throughout my ride with him. He didn’t recognize me. Later he gave me the most flattering and the funniest reason for it. He kept hugging me. We were both happy. And as always no fare was charged”, he wrote on Instagram.