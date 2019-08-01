“Can We Say Pinarayi Vijayan Doesn’t have the Spine” News Anchor Corners DYFI Leader. Check this Out

Naushad, a 44-year-old Congress worker died after he was brutally attacked by an 18-member gang at Punna in Chavakkad. He had suffered serious injuries on neck and hands while three others were also injured in the attack. The attack is suspected to have been carried out by workers of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Most of the Congress leaders who spoke about the incident had not mentioned the name of ‘SDPI’ and this had created some unrest in the party workers of Congress.

In the news discussion on Manorama News channel, DYFI leader Muhammad Riyas said that Congress leaders don’t have the spine to mention the name of SDPI in their comments. He said SDPI is like acid and makes the soil fertile for the growth of RSS in India.

While replying to Riyas’ comments on Congress leaders lacking the spine to mention the name of SDPI, anchor Shani Prabhakar responded by pointing out a Facebook Post Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan had made, after the death of SFI activist Abhimanyu. Interestingly, C.M’s Fb post too did not have the mention of SDPI, instead referred to the killer group as ‘a group with a terror nature which came from outside the campus’. Check out his Fb post.

“Kerala C.M too had not mentioned the name of SDPI. Can we assume that it is because he lacked spine or he was scared of SDPI” Shani asked Riyas.

The DYFI leader said Pinarayi Vijayan is the home minister of Kerala and need not mention the name of the killer group the very next day itself.

Shani further asked where the SDPI criminals who stabbed Abhimanyu is and why they are not caught yet.

The news anchor also reminded how Kerala C.M had been friendly with SDPI, especially at the time when he had become the chief minister. SDPI had congratulated C.M back then as its state leaders visited him at A.K.G center. C.M had responded then that the constructive instructions of SDPI are welcomed.