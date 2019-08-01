Gujarat Flood: Crocodiles take over the road in Vadodara: Videos

Heavy rain has affected daily life in the Gujarat city of Vadodara. Crocodiles have been surfacing in the residential areas of the city. The crocodiles have been swimming in the waterlogged roads.
VADODARA FLOOD UPDATE#TEAMNDRFINDIA rescued/evacuated thousands of citizens by now & will continue to partner local stakeholders SDRF,police & Fire services etc. Rescued a brother in arm Army Doctor little while ago#mybrotherofficer @NDRFHQ @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/j4OZCT2REs
As the Vishwamitri river has overflowed the crocodiles has surfaced to the city. The forest department has so far rescued three crocodiles. The Vishwamitri River is home to nearly 300 crocodiles.
Scenes from this morning. Shared by @sachin211 from #baroda pic.twitter.com/1rq19kWJVV
Videos of crocodiles surfacing in the road and attacking dogs have become viral on social media. In a video, a crocodile was seen targetting two dogs which were stranded in the floodwater.
Claims of this from Akota. What makes floods in #Baroda scarier than anywhere else #crocodile pic.twitter.com/73LZV540Tr
Due to heavy rain which longed around 12 hours, several parts of Vadodara city has been flooded. 4 people have been killed in the heavy rain and around 5000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas. The city received 499mm rain in 24 hours.
Got this on whatsapp #VadodaraRains #Vadodara pic.twitter.com/DxGCR0loni
Extremely rain #Vadodara #vadodararains pic.twitter.com/861RP8GR1j
So basically I'm living on an island.. #VadodaraRains @NASHIKKAR @mpvadodara pic.twitter.com/vvg3saSeYp
Crocodile steak anyone ! #VadodaraRains pic.twitter.com/NvvYOe6mix
#Vadodara #vadodararains recored brek rain 14 inch rain in 18 houre. pic.twitter.com/z7aUBlr1SY
