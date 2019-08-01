Heavy Rain : Govt declares holiday for all schools and colleges

Vadodara district collector has declared a holiday for all government and private run schools and colleges on Thursday, August 1. Vadodara city located in Central Gujarat witnessed heavy rainfalls on Wednesday. The continuous showers caused waterlogging in the streets as the city recorded 64 mm of rain in just six hours from 8.30 am today, reported Skymetweather.com.

The much-needed downpour brought respite from high temperature. The mercury was down but the rains also led to waterlogging at many places. Principal District Judge has ordered that all courts functioning at Headquarters of Vadodara District including Taluka courts to remain shut tomorrow.