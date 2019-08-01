“Magician Thomas Isaac’s New Plan” Check Out the Facebook Post of Advocate Jayasankar

It is reported that the Kerala government is going to levy 1% flood cess on goods and services transacted within the state from Thursday. In one of the worst floods that the state has ever seen, 483 people were killed and property worth more than Rs 30000 Crores were damaged. The additional income received from cess will be used to fund the reconstruction of the state from the ravages of the flood. Political analyst advocate Jayasankar did not seem too impressed with the idea and was his usual sarcastic self, as he took a dig at the finance minister Thomas Isaac.

Magic!!

After Salary Challenge and Masala Bond, Magician Thomas Isaac is here with his new plan-Flood cess. .. There will be a slight increase in the price of items. But for the reconstruction of Kerala, we have to tolerate it. The extra income expected to the treasury is Rs 600 crores”.

