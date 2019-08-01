Man arrested for allegedly raping his wife’s 3-year-old sister

According to a Times of India report,A three-year girl was sexually assaulted and allegedly raped by her brother-in-law on Tuesday in Hyderabad. The accused has been arrested and relevant sections of the POCSO charges have been slapped on him. The accused and the victim’s family are migrant labourers from Bihar. The victim’s sister got married three years back but left her husband because he was an alcoholic, addicted to gambling and had stopped working.

The woman was staying at her maiden house and on that day, everyone had gone to work and the child was looked after by the caregiver. It was then that her husband came and took the child away in the pretext of playing. The caregiver didn’t have suspicion because he used to come frequently to their place.

The accused took the child away and molested her in a secluded place and then she was dropped near to her house late in the night. The little girl told her mother about the assault a police complaint was filed post that. The girl has been sent for medical examination.