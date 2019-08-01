National Medical Commission bill passed by Rajya Sabha

The upper house of Indian Parliament Rajya Sabha has passed the National Medical Commission bill today. The bill will replace Medical Council of India by a new commission.
The Lok Sabha has passed the bill last Thursday.
The doctors in the country are protesting nationwide against the bill. The doctors have declared a nationwide strike for two days and that strike will end today.
Rajya Sabha passes the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019. pic.twitter.com/SDgtHacLH0
— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019
