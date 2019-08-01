Latest NewsIndia

National Medical Commission bill passed by Rajya Sabha

Aug 1, 2019, 06:41 pm IST
The upper house of Indian Parliament Rajya Sabha has passed the National Medical Commission bill today. The bill will replace Medical  Council of India by a new commission.

The Lok Sabha has passed the bill last Thursday.

The doctors in the country are protesting nationwide against the bill. The doctors have declared a nationwide strike for two days and that strike will end today.

