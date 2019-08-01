Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

National Shooting Championship: Tamil Superstar Ajith entered the second round

Aug 1, 2019, 10:12 pm IST
Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar has entered the second round of national shooting championship. It is reported that he has successfully cleared the first round competition. ‘

The national shooting championship is held at Coimbatore from July 28 to August 2. Ajith is competing for the Chennai Rifle Club. He competes in the 10mm air pistol category.

The championship is conducted by Coimbatore, Madurai and Chennai rifle clubs.

Ajith Kumar is a sports enthusiast and it is a well-known fact. He is very interested in car racing and even participates in car racing competitions. Ajith Kumar also participates in aero-modeling also. He has also worked as a consultant for Madras Institute of Technology students.

