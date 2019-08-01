Latest NewsGulf

‘No fines for traffic violations’? Dubai police issues clarification

Aug 1, 2019, 03:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

Dubai police have come with a clarification about the news that is spreading on social media that the fine for Overspeed has been excluded.

Earlier news has become viral in social media that a Saudi national who violated speeding rules in UAE was not fined. In addition to this, an older message of police was circulated in social media.

“Dear motorist, Dubai Police welcome you as a guest and visitor of Dubai and wish you a fruitful stay. We are sorry to tell you that a traffic radar has detected you speeding, and although, it is a violation of traffic law, we won’t issue a ticket to you, because we wish your safety, not to fine you,” the message, which is in Arabic, reads.

The Director of Dubai police Security Media Department, Colonel Faisal Issa Al Qassim the declined the social media news and made it clear that the message that was circulated in the social media is a decade old one. He also said that the Dubai police in February has launched an initiative to waive of all fines for drivers if they do not commit any violations in a year.

Tags

Related Articles

Congress women tactically handle Trump’s hatred

Jul 16, 2019, 02:44 pm IST

P.M Modi Says Pakistan is Still Counting Dead Bodies While Rivals Seek Proof

Mar 29, 2019, 02:13 pm IST
rajinikanth

This is what Superstar did when a fan asked him Autograph without Paper

Mar 14, 2018, 10:10 am IST

Actress Malaika Arora Khan Trolled for Wearing Revealing Clothes

Oct 4, 2018, 08:36 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close