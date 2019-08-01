‘No fines for traffic violations’? Dubai police issues clarification

Dubai police have come with a clarification about the news that is spreading on social media that the fine for Overspeed has been excluded.

Earlier news has become viral in social media that a Saudi national who violated speeding rules in UAE was not fined. In addition to this, an older message of police was circulated in social media.

“Dear motorist, Dubai Police welcome you as a guest and visitor of Dubai and wish you a fruitful stay. We are sorry to tell you that a traffic radar has detected you speeding, and although, it is a violation of traffic law, we won’t issue a ticket to you, because we wish your safety, not to fine you,” the message, which is in Arabic, reads.

The Director of Dubai police Security Media Department, Colonel Faisal Issa Al Qassim the declined the social media news and made it clear that the message that was circulated in the social media is a decade old one. He also said that the Dubai police in February has launched an initiative to waive of all fines for drivers if they do not commit any violations in a year.