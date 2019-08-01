Pakistan complies with ICJ to provide full consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav; Details Inside

India’s triumph over Pakistan in revoking jadav’s death sentence begins to weigh in on them. Pakistan has now asserted that they will be ensuring full consular access to the former navy officer who was abducted from Afghanistan forcefully by the ISI.

“We will reply to Pakistan through diplomatic channels” the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on August 1 confirming Pakistan’s proposal.

It is to be noted that Pakistan was adamant on their decision to carry out jadav’s death sentence which was given by a military court blatantly disregarding all international norms.

The spectacular turn of events started when India approached the international Court of justice