Pakistan complies with ICJ to provide full consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav; Details Inside

Aug 1, 2019, 07:18 pm IST
India’s triumph over Pakistan in revoking jadav’s death sentence begins to weigh in on them. Pakistan has now  asserted that they will be ensuring  full consular access to the former navy officer who was abducted from Afghanistan forcefully by the ISI.

“We will reply to Pakistan through diplomatic channels” the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on August 1 confirming Pakistan’s proposal.

It is to be noted that Pakistan was adamant on their decision to carry out jadav’s death sentence which was given by a military court blatantly disregarding all international norms.

The spectacular turn of events started when  India approached  the international Court of justice

