Pakistan offers consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Aug 1, 2019, 06:55 pm IST
The Pakistan ahs allowed to provide diplomatic help to the former Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Jadav who is jailed in Pakistan. Indian diplomats can visit Jadhav on tomorrow.

This new move of Pakistan has after the International Court of Justice has declined Pakistan’s plea and allowed India consular access to Jadhav. The ICJ has verdict against Pakistan on July 17.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India is evaluating the proposal by Pakistan in the light of the ICJ verdict. “We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels,” he told reporters. The Pakistan foreign ministry had earlier said that Islamabad will grant consular access to Jadhav “according to Pakistani laws”.

Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan on March 2016 from Baluchistan. Pakistan accuses that Jadhav is a RAW agent. He is sentenced to death by a Pakistan court on espionage charges.

