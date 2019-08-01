Pakistan police claim to arrest Indian national for spying

The Pakistan police have claimed that they have arrested an Indian national for spying.

The Punjab police in Pakistan has claimed that they have arrested an Indian national named Raju Lakshmanan, from Dera Ghazi Khan district around 400 kilometers away from Lahore on Wednesday.

He has handed over to Pakistan intelligence agency. And he is being questioned by the investigation agency, informed the Pakistan police official. Pakistan police have claimed that the intention and motive of Indias’s crossing the border to Pakistan can not be determined before investigation.

Earlier, Khulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian navy officer was arrested from Baluchistan province near Iran on March 2016. Pakstan accused that Jadhav was an Indian spy associated with RAW. He was sentenced to death by a Pakistan court on April 2017. India has won an important verdict from the International Court of Justice in July.