Thailand Open Badminton: Sai Praneeth enter quarterfinal

In badminton, India’s B.Sai Praneeth has entered the quarter-finals of men’s singles in Thailand Open Badminton Championship in Bangkok today. Sai Praneeth defeated his compatriot Shubhankar Dey by 21-18,21-19.

But a setback to India, India’s ace badminton players kidmabi Srikanth, H.S.Pranoy and Parupalli Kashyap has crashed out in the second round of men’s singles.

In women’s singles, India’s top player Sian Nehwal was crashed out today.

In mixed doubles, India’s pair Pranav Jerry Chopra and N.Sikki Reddy have also crashed out. But in men’s doubles, Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag moved into quarter-finals.