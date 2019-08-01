‘What It Means to be a Hindu’, Listen to What Activist Sinu Joseph Says

Social activist and engineer Sinu Joseph, while speaking on a discussion held by Sattvi, has revealed that she had a fear, induced into her mind, about Hindutva and RSS, but a speech by an RSS pracharak changed her mind.

I am an atheist, I was baptized as a catholic. But when I came into a certain age I began to question everything. When I started working in a social space, rather ended up in an organization, I realized that some of the people who were liked and respected were from RSS”.

Sinu said that she had a fear, induced into her mind, about Hindutva and couldn’t trace its roots.

Without my own realisation I had this fear induced in my mind about Hinduism and RSS. I don’t know how it creeped in. First time my eyes opened was during this seminar I attended, where a senior RSS pracharak was talking. He said being a Hindu was a way of life”.

Sinu said that everyone around her knew this and she was taken aback by the fact that she was not aware of these fundamentals of Hinduism.

Being a Hindu means that it puts the human being as the caretaker of everything around him… From the smallest creature to the mightiest mountain, he has to protect. If it means he has to worship it, so be it”.

“Being a Hindu means a stranger can walk into the middle of the night and no questions asked you will be provided food…” she added

