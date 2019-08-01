Woman turning 107 reveals the secret behind her longevity: Video

A woman who has celebrated her 107th birthday on yesterday has revealed the secret behind her longevity. Ms.Louis Signore from the Bronx in New York has revealed the secret behind her long life.

She says that she has a longer life as she was not married. ” I think the secret of 107 is I never get married. I think that is the secret”, she said.

Louis was born on 1912 July 31. She reveals that she lived her life very happily and independently. She has four siblings. In these three people are still alive. Her sister turned 102 in March.

Louis maintains a healthy diet and she exercises regularly. She also loves to dance and party.