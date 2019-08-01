You Will Burn If you Touch Article 35 A. Mehbooba Mufti Warns Center

The Centre has deployed 10,000 central forces personnel to the Kashmir valley in order to strengthen counter-insurgency operations, but the move has given rise to speculations that the Centre is all set to scrap Article 35 A. Leader’s like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti has been quite alert to the situation and time and again has warned centre government against any move in scrapping Article 370 or 35 A.

Former chief minister and leader of Peoples of Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti has now warned India government that fiddling with A 35A is like playing with fire. She said that if Article 370A is abrogated, the whole India would burn( as reported by Op India)

After meeting her party cadre in Anantnag district, Mehbooba Mufti said that it is time for Kashmiris to come together, “Our politics is different but we need to stand up as one for Kashmir, be it Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party members.”

Article 35A of the Indian Constitution is an article that allows the Jammu and Kashmir state’s legislature to define “permanent resident” of the state. It was added to the Constitution through a Presidential Order.