‘Absolutely horrifying’: Actress Anushka Sharma responds to Jamshedpur gang-rape case

Aug 2, 2019, 06:08 pm IST
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has demanded that severe punishment for the accused in the Jamshedpur gang-rape case. The actress responded to the incident on her social media handle.

” A 3-year-old girl who was sleeping beside her mother at a railway station was kidnapped, gang-raped and beheaded in Jamshedpur. This is so inhuman and vile, it is literally making me shake in anger. Absolutely horrifying”, Anushka Sharma tweeted.

” I hope and wish and urge justice is brought upon this atrocity at the earliest. And punishment so severe that anyone else shudders to commit such a heinous, demonic crime !”, she wrote on Twitter.

