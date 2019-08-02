Latest NewsHealth & FitnessLife Style

Bollywood actor posts a ‘near-naked’ photo on Instagram

Aug 2, 2019, 09:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has come with a great challenge to his fellow actresses who compete in social media on sharing their hot photos. The ‘ Veerey Ki Wedding actor’ has shared a ‘near-naked’ photo on social media handle Instagram. The actor has posted a photo in which he is seen lying on a bed of dried leaves just wearing a towel. The photo clearly shows his pecs and abs.

Netizens become attracted to the phot and have not hesitated to comment. Richa Chadha who was his co-star in ‘Fukry’ commented: “Now you are really n**gu”. But badminton ace Jwala Gutta nails it with “Ayeeeee ?”.

View this post on Instagram

Hello Friday! ?

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close