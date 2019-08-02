Dubai police arrested expat man for ‘disrespecting money’

An expat youth was arrested by the Dubai police for ‘disrespecting money’. The Asian man has trowed money in the road and spread the video of it on social media. After the video become viral in the social media the Dubai police arrested him. Many people have criticized the man for disrespecting money.

The Asian man has done this show off to become popular. The Director of Security Media Department of Dubai Police Colonel Faisal Al Qasim has informed that social media must be used vigilantly and responsibly. He also urged the netizens to avoid doing things that may violate the local values, cultures, and tradition.