Food safety department banned sale of a branded drinking water in Kerala

The Food Safety Department has banned the sale of a packaged drining water brand in Kerala. The department has banned the sale of McDowell’s packaged drinking water in the state.

The brand was banned as it wcontained silver in excess level in the water. The decision was announced through the food safety department’s official Facebook page.

The McDowell’s packaged drinking water was found containing silver in the water over than the permissible level. Also the water is collected from impure sources and is packaged not hygienically or scientifically. As the brand failed in scientific tests the department asked to withdraw all the batches in the market.