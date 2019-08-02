Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped against the US dollar in early hours of trading.

The Indian rupee has fallen down by 26 paise to reach at 69.32 against the US dollar. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened today at 69.26 and then slipped down by 26 paise to reach at 69.32 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee settled trading against US dollar at 69.06 yesterday.

As per the market experts, the weak opening of the Indian stock market, foreign fund outflows and the strengthening of the US dollar against other currencies has caused the downfall of the Indian rupee.