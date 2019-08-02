Global GDP ranking US remains top spot; India slips

India has slipped down in the Global GDP Ranking released by the World Bank. India has slipped to 7th position. In the last year, India was in 6th position. England is placed in 5th and France in 6th position.

The USA has remained in the top spot. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the USA in 2018 is 20.5 trillion dollars. China ranks second with 13.6 trillion dollar GDP. Japan is in the third position with 5 trillion dollars.

India’s total GDP is 2.7 trillion dollars. India’s GDP has risen from 2.65 trillion dollars in 2017 to 2.7 trillion dollars in 2018.

As per the experts, the downward movement of Indian rupee against the US dollar is the reason for India’s slipping down.