Gujarat Police saves a 45-day-old baby from flood hit area,video goes viral : Watch Here

A video of a Gujarat cop saving a baby from flood hit area in Vadodara has surfaced on social media. In the video, Govind Chavda can be seen carrying the 45-day-old baby in a tub on his head while wading through water from Devipura locality near Vishwamitri railway station.

Talking to media, Chavda said, “It was a little difficult since the baby is 1.5 months old. We felt we did something we may not get to do again. We are always ready for public service.” IPS officer Shamsher Singh shared the video on his twitter account, after which it went viral on social media. In another tweet, he wrote, “Proud of the humanitarian work of this cop in Vadodara. Great courage & dedication. Rescued the baby & family.”