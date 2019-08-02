India’s forex reserve fall down

As per the data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s foreign exchange reserve has declined in the last month by US dollar 727 million.

The forex reserve of the country has reached at 429.649 billion in the week ended on July 26. In the week ended on July 19, the forex reserve has increased by $ 1.579 billion to an all-time high of $.430.376 billion.

The foreign currency assets also fell by 1.734 billion to reach $ 399.357 billion. The gold reserves were increased by $ 1.025 billion to $ 25.330 billion.

Also, the special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also dropped by $.2.8 million to $.1.444 billion. India’s reserve position with IMF also declined by $.15.8 million to $.3.534 billion, informed the Reserve Bank of India.