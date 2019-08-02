New housing rules for families and bachelors in Sharjah ; Details Inside

New housing rules were announced in Sharjah on Thursday, on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Ruler has directed authorities to take the following measure to maintain the privacy of bachelors and families in Sharjah’s Kalba.

The measures include:

– Ensuring that the bachelors and families are not moved from their current place of residence.

– Covering the windows and balconies of bachelor accommodations in such a way that it does not block out natural light and air – two way mirror films or two way mirrors.