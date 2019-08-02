PAK army is desperate to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir” says Indian Army

The Pakistan army and terrorists, desperate to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir, were attempting to attack the Amarnath Yatra, according to General Officer Commanding (GOC)15 Corps Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon

“A search operation is still on the twin routes of the Amarnath Yatra in south and central Kashmir. A landmine with marks of a Pakistan ordinance factory and a U.S.-made rifle were among the cache of arms recovered from one of the yatra route,” he said.

“The highway and the foot tracks of the Amarnath Yatra are being searched thoroughly. The location will not be divulged as sanitisation operation is on,” he said.

The situation on the Line of Control (LoC) was “normal”. “However, launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) were full and bids made to push infiltrators in the Kashmir and Jammu sectors, including Pathankot and Jammu. These attempts have been thwarted. Even yesterday, an infiltration attempt was foiled in Kupwara. Three infiltrators were killed in Gurez on July 30,” he further asserted.