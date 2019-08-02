RBI to release new Rs 20 currency note soon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to release the new Rs 20 note in the market. The new Rs 20 note udner the under the Mahatama Gandhi (New) series will be signed by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. With a combination of yellow and green colour, the new Rs 20 note will be completely different from the existing one.

According to the RBI, the new Rs 20 note will have Ellora caves in its background to show the rich cultural heritage of India. The note are likely to hit the market very soon. However, the existing Rs 20 note will remain legal tender even after the new note comes to the market.