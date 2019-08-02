Samajwadi Party MP resigns from Rajya Sabha to join BJP

In giving a shock to the opposition in the parliament and Smajawadi Party, an MP of Samajwadi Party (SP) has resigned from the upper house of parliament, Rajya Sabha today to join BJP.

Surendra Nagar, a senior leader of SP has submitted the resignation from Rajya Sabha. His resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu.

Nagar is an influential leader from the Gujjar community from western Uttar Pradesh. He has met with many senior leaders of the BJP.

Many Rajya Sabha members from the opposition party have joined the BJP recently.

Four TDP MPs have joined BJP earlier. Sanjay Singh of Congress and another SP mp has also joined BJP last week.