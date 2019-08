In badminton, Indian players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have entered the semi-finals of Thailand Open Badminton Championship in Bangkok today.

The Indian pair defeated Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae by 21-17,17-21,21-19 in quarter-finals. This was the first win of Indian pair over Koreans.

The Indian pair seeded 16th in the championship will face Korea’s Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol in semi-finals on tomorrow.