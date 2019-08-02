“Time has Come For Us to Chant Jai Sriram With More Fervour,” Says Former D.G.P Jacob Thomas

Amid the criticism that ‘Jai Sriram’ chant has been used extensively by mob lynchers and violent activists in North India and a band of ‘intellectuals’ and eminent personalities writing to the Prime Minister about this, Former D.G.P of Kerala, Jacob Thomas has come out saying that it is time for us to chant Jai Sriram with all the more force and fervour.

Speaking at a Ramayana fest in Thrissur, he said the Sriram is an embodiment of all moral values and that we should check if we have reduced ourselves to barbarians who cannot even chant his name.

“We live in an age where we cannot chant Jai Sriram, the time has come for us to chant it with more fervour. If Valmiki was alive today, he would have written another Ramayana” said Jacob Thomas.

He said that barbarism is still existing in the society.

Earlier there were speculations that Jacob Thomas might join BJP. He had recently revealed his connection with RSS and has been active in their stages ever since.