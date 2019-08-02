TMC Leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury Feels Triple Talaq Act is an Attack on Islam

The Narendra Modi government managed to pass the bill to ban instant Triple Talaq in the opposition-dominated Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed with 99 votes in its favour and 84 against. The bill has got the president’s nod and has now become a law. But Siddiqullah Chowdhury, the minister in the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal government refused to accept the Bill today saying “we cannot follow the law”.(as reported by Op India)

Siddiqullah Chowdhury has reportedly said that they cannot accept the new law as it will, in turn, deprive Muslim women of their rights.