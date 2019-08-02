Triple Talaq: Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama approaches Supreme Court

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama has approached the Supreme Court questioning the triple talaq act passed by the Indian Parliament. The general secretary of the Samastha, Prof.K.Aalikutty has approached the apex court on behalf of the organization.

The samastha argues in the plea that the new act is an encroachment on the fundamental rights that the Indian constitution guarantees a citizen like religious freedom, equality, individual liberty.

Senior Supreme Court advocates Kapil Sibal and Salaman Qurshid will appear fro Samastha. Earlier Samastha has approached the Supreme Court two times against the triple talaq ordinance.

The Samastha is an organization of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala.